Oct. 21 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy who finished a half marathon at the IMT Des Moines Marathon in Iowa might have also broken a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to run half-marathons in all 50 states.

Aiden Jaquez, 11, of Montgomery, Ill., ran his 50th half-marathon Sunday at the Iowa event, which was the last stop on his 50-state tour of half marathon races.

Jaquez first participated in a footrace when he was only 6 years old and his grandmother, Kathleen Taylor, pushed him in a stroller. He started running the races for himself at the ago of 9, with his grandmother by his side.

Jaquez's family said they are working on getting Guinness World Records recognition for the boy's feat. The current record-holder is listed as 12-years-old.