June 18 (UPI) -- Participants in a Colorado marathon were shocked when their run was interrupted by a black bear that darted across their paths.

Quentin Genke, who was running the Leadville Trail Marathon with friend Stephen Peterson, snapped a photo of the bear running across the road with runners on both sides of it.

"It was an amazing experience to witness!" Peterson told KCNC-TV.

Genke and Peterson said they had never seen anything like it happen during a marathon.