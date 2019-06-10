Bear rescued from inside New Mexico water tank

June 10 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in New Mexico conducted an unusual rescue when a bear opened the lid of a water tank and climbed in for a swim.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said a rancher checked on a water tank in the Guadalupe Mountains during the weekend and discovered the lid had been opened.

The rancher discovered a 25-pound black bear had apparently climbed a ladder, opened the lid and climbed into the tank for some water.

The department said the tank was not full and the bear was able stand with its head above water until conservation officers were able to rope it out.

The bear was found to be uninjured and released.