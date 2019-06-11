June 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado released video of a black bear spotted peering in through the windows of a home and attempting to open a door.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted the footage of the bear wandering a Palmer Lake resident's back yard before approaching the home and looking in through windows.

The video shows the bear appearing to attempt to open the door with its paws.

"This is why we preach locking first-floor windows and doors in bear country," the department tweeted. "This aggressive behavior came one night after it took a bag of food from the home."