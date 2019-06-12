Massachusetts teen comes face-to-face with bear in driveway

June 12 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department shared video of a teenager's unexpected encounter with a black bear in the driveway of a home.

The Barre Police Department shared home security camera footage that shows a girl appearing to look for something on the ground in her family's driveway.

A bear cub wanders across the lawn and crosses in front of an SUV, briefly coming face-to-face with the teenager.

Both the teen and the bear fled the encounter in different directions.

"This was a cub, the much larger mother was in the back yard," the police department said. "Bear activity in our area has and continues to increase. Please remember to bring your bird feeders in until the snow flies. Always be aware of your surroundings when outdoors."