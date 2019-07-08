Runners break record for most runners linked to complete a marathon

July 8 (UPI) -- A group of runners from the U.K. have broken the Guinness World Record for most runners linked to complete a marathon.

The runners, who make up Team CRW, broke the record on Sunday while running to raise funds for charity organization Cancer Research Wales during an event in Tenby, Wales.

Guinness World Records uploaded photos to Twitter of Team CRW running the marathon where 122 runners were linked together through different types of rope.

The marathon, which took place over a hilly course, was completed in six hours and 47 minutes.

The record was previously held by Team MitoCanada who had completed a marathon while linking together 112 runners in 2017.