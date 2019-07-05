July 5 (UPI) -- Officials in a Kentucky city said they broke a Guinness World Record when 657 people gathered to participate in the world's largest paperball fight.

Morgantown hosted the record attempt at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of its annual Catfish Festival. The balls of paper were tossed by a total 657 people, Mayor Billy Phelps said.

Guinness adjudicator Phillip Robertson was on hand to confirm the previous record of 283 people, set in Canada in 2015, had been defeated.

Phelps shared photos on Facebook of the moment Robertson awarded a certificate for the new record.