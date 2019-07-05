Gigantic cloth shopping bag breaks Guinness record

July 5 (UPI) -- An eco-friendly shopping bag company teamed up with a marketing agency and elementary school students to break the Guinness record for the world's largest jute bag.

The Cotton Bag Co., with help from digital marketing agency Varn and students at Fitzmaurice Primary School in Bradford-on-Avon, England, created a reusable shopping bag measuring 73.8 feet wide and 47.9 feet high.

The bag, made from vegetable fiber jute, was confirmed larger than the previous record holder, which was created in Saudi Arabia.

The project was finished Wednesday and timed to coincide with International Plastic Bag Free Day.

The Cotton Bag Co. said the bag, which is large enough to fit 1,898,794 water bottles, will be cut into smaller pieces in the coming weeks so the students can use them to make smaller shopping bags and pencil cases.