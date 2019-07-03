July 3 (UPI) -- A soccer game on the sidelines of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France this week lasted for 69 hours and broke a Guinness World Record.

Equal Playing Field, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in sports, organized the game in Lyon -- which featured 807 players, including numerous professional athletes.

The game ended with a score of 404-369.

The nonprofit said it was successful in breaking the Guinness record for the largest number of players to appear continuously in a five-per-side match. Guinness required each player to spend at least 10 minutes on the field and touch the ball at least once.