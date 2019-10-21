Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said a "highly aggressive" escaped cow in Bavaria destroyed a greenhouse, wrecked a scooter, damaged a police car and knocked its owner to the ground before being recaptured.

Lower Franconia police said the cow, which weighs over 1,300 pounds, escaped from a farm Saturday night and multiple police cars and a helicopter were dispatched to chase down the "highly aggressive" and "outraged" bovine.

Police said the cow managed to destroy an entire greenhouse and wrecked a scooter and a police car during the pursuit. The cow's owner attempted to capture the animal personally, but was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries.

The pursuers were eventually able to use emergency vehicles to box the cow in and a veterinarian used a blowgun to shoot the animal with a tranquilizer. The cow was then safely returned to its farm.