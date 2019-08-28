Loose cow leads police on hours-long chase in Texas

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A loose cow in a Texas neighborhood led police from three agencies on an hours-long chase before finally being corralled during the morning rush hour.

The Watauga Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the brown calf was first spotted about 2 a.m. in the Park Glen neighborhood of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police pursued the calf, which eventually crossed into Watauga, and the city's police department joined the chase.

The chase lasted for several hours with the cow visiting a Target parking lot, an oil change business and a Whataburger eatery while avoiding capture.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit and the calf was finally captured safely during the morning rush hour.