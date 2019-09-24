Runaway cows visit brewery famous for Spotted Cow beer

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A runaway herd of spotted cows made a late-night visit to a Wisconsin brewery famous for its Spotted Cow beer before being captured.

The New Glarus Brewing Co. shared security camera footage on Facebook showing the 16 Holstein cows that unexpectedly made an appearance in the brewery's parking lot in the early hours Monday.

"Yes, this actually happened -- some spotted cows came to visit the home of Spotted Cow!" the post said, referring to its popular Spotted Cow beer.

Drew Cochrane, chief operating officer of New Glarus Brewing Co., said the brewery's private security firm spotted the cows wandering the parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Monday and a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the scene to help round up the wayward bovines.

"There were no damages. They ate a bunch of our grass," Cochrane told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "We had a little cleaning up to do after they left, it's fair to say."

The cows were rounded up and safely returned to their owner.