Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Louisiana farmer placed a winning bid when he spotted a unique animal up for auction: a calf with five legs.

Matt Alexander said he and his fiancee, Maghin Davis, decided to give the calf a home at their farm in Hathaway despite some others at the auction speculating that the extra limb would lead the calf to an early death.

The couple said they have been pleased to see the calf thrive in apparently good health. They said they are planning to have the calf, which Davis dubbed Elsie, checked out by a veterinarian to see if the extra leg should be surgically removed.

The couple are keeping fans updated on Elsie's life with a Facebook fan page set up in the cow's name.