Sept. 13 (UPI) -- An animal control officer responding to a report of escaped livestock in a Virginia road discovered an unexpected animal -- a yak.

Nelson County Animal Control Officer Kevin Wright said he was expecting a black angus cow or another livestock animal more common to the area when he responded to the call about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"They didn't say anything about a yak," Wright told The News & Advance.

The yak escaped the area and fled into the mountains. Wright learned the animal, named Meteor, had been traveling on a trailer from a Buckingham farm to a butcher when he made a run for it.

"I think this thing made a break for it and took off," Wright said.

Meteor was spotted Wednesday around the Orchard House Bed and Breakfast, but left the area before authorities arrived.