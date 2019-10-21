Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A family vacationing in Tennessee said their vehicle had only been left unlocked for a brief time when a family of bears opened the doors and made off with a pack of gum.

Krista Colson of Franklin, Ky., was visiting Gatlinburg with her family when her mother left the doors of their SUV unlocked because they were planning to leave their cabin very shortly.

Colson's sister, Kayla Davis, said her sister and mother went outside just a few months later and found a mother bear and three cubs had opened doors and climbed into the vehicle.

Colson recorded as her family members shouted at the bears to scare them away.

The family said the bears absconded with a pack of chewing gum, leaving behind a few scratches on the SUV.

A video recorded in July outside a Gatlinburg home shows the moment a bear opened two doors of an unlocked vehicle. The filmer said the bear "opened the minivan like a person" to look for food inside.