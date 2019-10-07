Tennessee man finds bears honking horn in his work van

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who heard honking coming from his work van investigated and discovered the horn was being sounded by a pair of burgling bear cubs.

Jeff Stokely of A.S.A.P. Security Systems said he had just left a customer's home in Gatlinburg when he heard his work van's horn sounding.

He looked in the windows and discovered a pair of black bears had gotten into the vehicle and locked themselves inside.

Stokely said he discovered he had left his keys inside the vehicle and they were now locked in with the bears. He had to call his office to get a keypad door code to open the door and free the bears.

He said he never spotted a mother bear during the incident.