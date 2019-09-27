Bear wanders halls of Pennsylvania middle school

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Pennsylvania middle school captured footage of a young bear roaming the halls of the building after popping a window out of its frame.

The footage shows the bear rooting around the hallways of Fretz Middle School in Bradford after shoving its way in through a window.

Superintendent Katerine Pude said custodians were the only ones inside the building at the time of the bear's evening visit and no injuries or major damage resulted.

The bear ran back out of the school after apparently being spooked by its own reflection.