Bear enters Florida home through sliding glass door

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man said a bear came inside his home through a sliding glass door while he was upstairs, and he didn't realize his home had been visited until later.

Shawn Warley said he noticed a paw print on his sliding glass door after working upstairs for a while at his Apopka home.

Warley said his son found objects in disarray so they checked the security camera and discovered a bear had pushed its way in through the glass door.

"He pushed it wide open. I don't know if he wiggled it enough to get the lock to come out, but he pushed on it and he was able to open it up," he told WKMG-TV.

Warley said he has now installed a new lock to keep bears out.

"It's frightening. It's kind of funny at the same time. I just don't want him to come back. He can stay out there," he said.