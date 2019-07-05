Bear opens van doors 'like a person' in Tennessee

July 5 (UPI) -- A surprised witness who spotted a bear in Tennessee recorded video as the animal easily opened the doors of a parked minivan.

The video, recorded outside a house in Gatlinburg, shows the bear standing outside the parked vehicle while the woman films from the safety of her own vehicle.

The woman expresses astonishment as the bear skillfully opens two doors of the vehicle at the same time. The bear then climbs inside in an apparent search for snacks.

"I was going to do an inspection when I saw this bear walking toward the car. She opened the minivan like a person, in fact, two doors at a time," the woman wrote.