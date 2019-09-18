Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere of the horror film "It Chapter Two" in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 26. A Utah company is offering $1,300 to a selected person willing to watch 13 horror films based on the works of Stephen King before Halloween. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Utah-based company is celebrating the impending arrival of Halloween by offering up a horror fan's dream job: Watching 13 movies based on Stephen King stories and documenting the experience.

USDish.com is accepting applications for the temporary position, which requires the winning candidate to screen all 13 movies before Halloween and take steps including monitoring their heart rate during scary scenes and writing about their feelings on each film.

The company chose 13 films, but it will be up to the selected person to decide whether to watch originals or remakes in cases where more than one adaptation has been produced.

The chosen movies are Carrie, Children of the Corn, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Dreamcatcher, It, The Mist, Pet Sematary, Salem's Lot, The Shining and Thinner.

The winner will be paid $1,300 and will also receive a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and a Stephen King prize package.

Applications are being accepted on the company's website through Oct. 15.