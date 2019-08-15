Frontier Bundles is offering $1,000 to a "Friends" fan willing to watch 25 consecutive hours of the classic NBC sitcom, which starred Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A provider of Internet, phone and TV services posted a "dream job" opening for a Friends fan willing to binge 25 straight hours of the classic NBC sitcom and get paid $1,000.

Frontier Bundles said it is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show by offering someone $1,000 to watch 25 straight hours of the series -- approximately 71 episodes -- and live-tweet the experience.

The chosen fan will also receive a Friends Fandom Fun Pack, containing a T-shirt and a mug, as well as a free year of Netflix.

"This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard Friends superfan looking to prove their salt. We're in search of the ones who know the quotes ('PIVOT!!'), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo), and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have? What is Chandler's job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is," the posting says.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 3.