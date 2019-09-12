Website Business.org posted a job opening for a "Starbucks addict" seeking to make $1,000 by switching to locally-owned coffee shops for one month. Photo by acekreations/Pixabay

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A web site is offering $1,000 to a chosen "Starbucks addict" willing to switch to local coffee shops for a full month "literally get paid to drink delicious coffee."

Business.org said it is seeking "a self-professed Starbucks junkie" who "seriously loved their coffee" to document the experience of switching from the international chain to locally-owned coffee shops.

"If selected, your job will be to document your experience -- tracking and comparing the cost, benefits, and potential setbacks of moving to a buy-local lifestyle for your daily coffee fix," the website said.

The chosen caffeine enthusiast will be required to visit at least eight locally-owned coffee shops during the month, take photos of their coffee during each visit,"log the key metrics" requested by the posting and write up a summary of their experience "going local."

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30.