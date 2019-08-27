Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A Georgian strongman may have set a new world record when he used only a single finger to pull a 220-ton boat a distance of about 16 feet.

A video recorded Sunday shows Giorgi Rostomashvili using a rope tied around his middle finger to pull the Tamara 2, an ocean tug boat weighing about 220 tons.

The boat moved about 16 feet toward shore while Rostomashvili pulled.

The Georgian Records Federation said the attempt was a national record for the heaviest boat pulled with a single finger. The federation said evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records.