May 20 (UPI) -- Martin Tye, a disabled veteran who was a Lance Corporal in the British Army, has set the Guinness World Record for heaviest seated deadlift.

Tye, who is wheelchair bound and has no sensation from the knees down, was able to lift 1,113 pounds, 5 ounces at a Strongest Man event at North Somerset, England.

Tye was paralyzed after a suicide bomber drove into his vehicle while he was serving in Afghanistan in 2009. He has metalwork in both his knees along with his shoulder and sustained a blast injury to his lungs. Tye has undergone 20 operations and has arthritis in both knees.

"I want to show the world what disabled people can do. Okay we do it in a different way but that doesn't mean we're weaker," he said to Guinness World Records.

Tye was cheered on by onlookers and his partner Beckie Ingram at the event who helped him get into weightlifting and strongman competitions.

In April, 69-year-old Sharie Mobley who is known as Granny Hulk, broke a world record for deadlifting in her class and division when she lifted 305 pounds.