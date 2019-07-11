Odd News Kazakh strongman uses one hand to nail frying pans into wooden plank By Ben Hooper ( ) July 11 (UPI) --

A Kazakhstan strongman set a Guinness World Record when he used one hand to nail 10 frying pans into a wooden plank.

The Ministry of Defense's Central Army Sports Club said strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov, a four-time Guinness record holder, used only one hand to drive the nails through the pans and into the wooden plank.

The feat took 1 minute, 48 seconds.

Tsyrulnikov's attempt was witnessed by a Guinness adjudicator and he was issued an official certificate after completing his task.