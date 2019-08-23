Best friends of over 50 years share $2M lottery prize

Susan Hook and Martha McCallum said they plan to travel and make their lives "comfortable." Photo courtesy of British Columbia Lottery

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two Canadian women who have been friends for more than five decades won a $2 million lottery prize, the British Columbia Lottery announced.

Susan Hook and Martha McCallum shared a BC/49 ticket, matching all six numbers Saturday, BC Lottery said Tuesday.

"I was on my coffee break and decided to check the ticket," McCallum said. "I though, 'what do all the zeros mean?' And I went back to work believe it or not."

Both women are widows, and Hook said the win occurred on the anniversary of her husband's death.

"I am not a drinker but I said 'I need a glass of wine,' and we cried together," she said.

"It's quite something to know that we became millionaires on that day. I dread that day every year."

Hook and McCallum live together and said they plan to continue the arrangement. They said they plan to travel and make their lives "comfortable, but not flashy."