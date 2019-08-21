A Virginia man whose non-winning scratch-off ticket won the top prize in a drawing previously claimed a $1 million jackpot nine years earlier. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $28,170 lottery prize is no stranger to the winner's circle -- he won a $1 million jackpot nine years earlier.

The Virginia Lottery said Michael Smolko entered a non-winning Golden Nugget Scratcher ticket in the Virginia Lottery's Ultimate Vegas Getaway Promotion and his ticket was picked from 132,000 entries in the July 30 drawing.

The prize for the drawing was a Las Vegas trip for the winner and five friends that includes round-trip airfare, four nights at the Golden Nugget, spending money and more, but Smolko elected to take the cash option, a one-time payment of $28,170 before taxes.

Smolko's win comes just nine years after he collected a $1 million top prize from a $5 Million Club Scratcher ticket.