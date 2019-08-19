Maryland woman collects her third major lottery prize

A Maryland woman who collected $50,000 from a scratch-off ticket said it was her third major win in recent years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who collected a $50,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket is celebrating her third major lottery win in recent years.

The Carroll County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she frequently plays Keno and scratch-off games, and a $500 win from a $20 Gold Rush X100 ticket just a week earlier inspired her to buy another of the same game from the High's store in Manchester.

"I won $500 playing a Gold Rush game just a week or so ago so I went with what was hot," the woman said. "I brought it home and scratched it. At first glance, I thought I saw a $50 win. It was $500 at second glance. It was that third look that really started my knees shaking."

The $50,000 prize is the woman's largest lottery jackpot to date, and her third big prize in recent years, she told officials.

The woman said her husband's reaction to her latest win was muted.

"He said, 'Really? You did it again?'" she recalled.

The winner said she plans to share her prize with family members and pay off some bills.