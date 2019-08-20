A Maryland man collected a $1 million lottery jackpot at the end of a winning streak that included $5,000 and $10,000 wins. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player collected a $1 million lottery jackpot after a months-long winning streak that included prizes of $5,000 and $10,000.

Paul Hooper Jr., 62, of Pennsylvania, told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a stack of scratch-offs from the Liquor Barn in Taneytown and went out to the parking lot, where he discovered a $20 Max A Million ticket concealed a $1 million prize.

"When I saw those skinny zeroes, I knew it was a big prize," he said.

Hooper said he rushed back into the store to tell the employees about his good fortune.

"I thought I might have an attack right there," he said. "I shouted that I had just hit the friggin' big one!"

The $1 million prize came after a string of good luck for Hooper, including a $5,000 win and a $10,000 prize from a The Price is Right scratch-off ticket.

"I'm playing with my mad money, using a personal lucky charm and it seems to be working," he said. "Winning big was always my fantasy and then it happened."

Hooper, who is retired, said some of the money might go toward a Hawaii vacation for his 45th wedding anniversary.

"I want to use most of the prize as a nest egg so that we can lay back and relax," he said.