Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Idaho Lottery announced it broke a Guinness World Record by gathering a total 479 people to uncover scratch-off tickets at the same time.

The state lottery announced a total 479 people were counted at the Wednesday event, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Idaho Lottery, and they broke the Guinness record for the largest gathering of people scratching scratch cards.

The previous record, set just two days earlier in Amsterdam, featured 386 people scratching tickets at once as part of a segment for a TV show.

Participants in the Idaho attempt purchased their own special edition Guinness World Records Official Attempt scratch-off tickets prior to the event.

The tickets featured a top prize of $100, with multiple $5 winners. It was unclear how many people scratched off winners during the event.