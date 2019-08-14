A North Carolina woman said a shopping trip for macaroni and cheese fixings led her to a $250,000 lottery jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who needed to make a stop for macaroni and cheese ingredients ended up winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot.

Stephanie Couch of Greensboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she made a trip to the Food Lion store in Greensboro to satisfy her craving for mac 'n' cheese and decided to pick up a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket while she was there.

"I needed some groceries and decided to get my favorite game while I was there," she said.

Couch said she didn't scratch the ticket off until two days later.

"I saw the '7' and the '7' and was like, 'Oh my God! I just won $250,000,'" Couch said. "I took my glasses off, rubbed my eyes, and looked at the ticket again just to make sure I wasn't seeing things."

Couch said she is planning to use her winnings to remodel the bathrooms in her home.