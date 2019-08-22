Mistake at the store doubles woman's lottery prize to $1.4 million

An Australian woman who accidentally used the same betting slip to buy two lottery tickets won a double jackpot. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who accidentally used the same lottery slip to buy two tickets ended up having the mistake pay off when her prize was doubled.

The Perth woman told LotteryWest officials she had two Payslips for the Monday and Wednesday Lotto drawing, one with her numbers and one with numbers selected by her partner, but she accidentally used the same slip twice and received two identical tickets.

"When I realized I hadn't used my partner's Playslip, I felt so guilty that I couldn't tell him what I'd done," she said. "I think he's forgiven me now though."

The mistake doubled the couple's prize -- from $675,845 to $1,351,700.

"The win will mean a bit more traveling, we'll replace the car and it gives us an opportunity to be kind and generous to others," the woman said.