Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man fishing in New Jersey landed a cobia fish that weighed in at 90.6 pounds -- three pounds more than the state record.

Len Andalis said he was fishing for flounder off Cape May and had no intention of reeling in a cobia when the massive fish bit on his line.

Andalis said it took about a half hour to land the fish, which was officially weighed at 90.6 pounds, beating the 20-year-old New Jersey state record by three pounds.

Andalis said the fish was the first cobia he has ever caught.