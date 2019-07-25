July 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Minnesota boys landed a monster 73-inch sturgeon using nothing but an unusual fishing tool -- a lasso.

Owen Sanderson, 14, said he and friend Mac Hoekscra, 12, were fishing next to the 56th Street bridge in Edina when they spotted the gigantic fish.

One of the boys' fathers filmed as they pulled off the unusual catch.

"Mac gave me a rope with a slip knot and I just put it under his tail and yanked," Sanderson told KTSP-TV. "I pulled on the rope and it worked and then he scratched my chest with his tail as he tried to get away."

The boys returned the fish to the creek after measuring it.