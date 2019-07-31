A Florida couple spotted a large lizard next to their pool that an expert identified as an Argentine tegu. Photo by joelfotos/Pixabay.com

July 31 (UPI) -- A Florida couple captured video of a giant non-native lizard they spotted hanging out next to their backyard pool.

Ed Turschmann said he didn't know the species of the lizard he spotted in the back yard of his home, but he knew it wasn't native to Pine Ridge.

Turschmann said the lizard, which wandered away to the vacant lot next to his home, was believed by neighbors to be a Nile or rock monitor, but experts later identified it as an Argentine black-and-white tegu.

Sarah Funck, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation's Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program coordinator, said the lizard's species was clear from the video captured by Turschmann's wife, Linda.

Funck said the non-native tegu was likely an escaped or released pet.