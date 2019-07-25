July 25 (UPI) -- An escaped iguana in Oklahoma is back home with its owner after paying a visit to its local library.

The director of the Locust Grove Public Library said she was just outside the facility Wednesday when she spotted the large lizard in the middle of the road.

The woman watched as the iguana dashed across the library lawn and climbed a tree.

The library shared photos on Facebook of police and bystanders capturing the iguana using a pet carrier borrowed from the animal clinic next door.

The iguana's owner said her pet, named Spike, must have squeezed through a gap in the fence at her home, which is about a block away from the library. She said Spike likes to explore the back yard but always comes back to the porch and has never left her property before.