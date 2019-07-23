Giant lizard climbs on ATM outside bank

July 23 (UPI) -- A surprised witness outside a bank in Thailand recorded video of an unusual ATM customer -- a monitor lizard climbing on the machine.

The video, recorded Sunday outside a bank in Saraburi, shows the large lizard climbing on the buttons and screen of the cash machine.

The filmer said the lizard initially appeared to be attempting to enter the business, which was closed at the time.

"A monitor lizard wants to get into the bank but forgot that it was a weekend. He climbs ATM instead," the filmer wrote.