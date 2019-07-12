A Houston fisherman reeled in a large fish and discovered he was competing for the prize with a snake that sunk its teeth into the catch.

Chase McCray said he was fishing in Langham Creek when he reeled in the fish that had a snake coiled around it with its teeth sank into the aquatic animal.

McCray said he released both animals -- separately.

"I took the knife to get the snake off the fish and released the fish," McCray said. "The snake had a few wounds from the knife but I released it as well."

Read More

Tennessee woman finds snake in apartment toilet Venomous cobra found inside man's bedroom fan Exotic snake abandoned at McDonald's restaurant in England
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more UPI news and photos.

Trending Stories

Iguana rescued after four days stranded in Massachusetts tree
Driver evades injury when cactus crashes through windshield
Kazakh strongman uses one hand to nail frying pans into wooden plank
Bear chased out of New Jersey yard by neighbor's dog
Family orders 'Moana' cake, gets 'marijuana' cake

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Latest News

Houston man reels in fish with snake coiled around it
Sotheby's 'Space Exploration' exhibit, auction timed to Apollo 11 anniversary
Wimbledon: Federer advances to final with win over Nadal
$600M helicopter sale to Greece approved by State Department
Chimpanzee escapes enclosure at Chinese zoo
 
Back to Article
/