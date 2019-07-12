Odd News Houston man reels in fish with snake coiled around it By Ben Hooper ( ) July 12 (UPI) --

A Houston fisherman reeled in a large fish and discovered he was competing for the prize with a snake that sunk its teeth into the catch.

Chase McCray said he was fishing in Langham Creek when he reeled in the fish that had a snake coiled around it with its teeth sank into the aquatic animal.

McCray said he released both animals -- separately.

"I took the knife to get the snake off the fish and released the fish," McCray said. "The snake had a few wounds from the knife but I released it as well."