June 27 (UPI) -- An Illinois man fishing in Lake Michigan found something unusual about the steelhead trout he reeled in -- it was wearing a "cursed" wedding ring.

Jim Nelligan said he was fishing with friends north of Waukegan on Friday morning when he reeled in a trout that had a wedding ring zip-tied around its tail.

"Immediately we thought who would do that?" Nelligan told WMAQ-TV. "I thought either a divorcee or someone died, and it was their last wish or something like that."

News of Nelligan's catch reached Newaygo, Mich., resident Jason Rose, who revealed he was the one who attached the ring to the fish and set it free May 4.

Rose, a charter boat captain, said he became convinced the ring was bad luck after his divorce.

"Four years went by since our divorce. I felt I needed to get rid of that ring but I didn't want to just toss it to the bottom, pawn it or any of that kind of thing. So I released it the best way I know how," Rose told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I am convinced that ring is cursed," Rose said. "My life has been nothing less than great since I released it."

Rose said he does not want the ring back and Nelligan said he is also eager to get rid of it -- his boat has been having problems ever since he brought it aboard.