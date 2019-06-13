Canadian fishermen reel in 62-inch sturgeon

June 13 (UPI) -- A trio of fishermen on a charter outing in British Columbia are going home with bragging rights after catching a 62-inch sturgeon.

Tom Kirk, Alex Kirk and Terry Jacobson said they were out on the Fraser River this week with charter company SturgeonHunter when they reeled in the massive fish, estimated to be about 800 pounds and around 100 years old.

"We couldn't believe it," Tom Kirk told Global News. "This fish came out of the water probably three times about 10, 15 feet in the air. It looked like a shark coming out of the water."

SturgeonHunter said the fish was the largest caught on the Fraser River this year.

The fishermen said they released the sturgeon after posing for some photos.