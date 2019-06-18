June 18 (UPI) -- A New York state nonprofit is pleading with the public not to flush their unwanted pets after a 14-inch goldfish was found near a wastewater treatment plant.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper said in a Facebook post that the 14-inch goldfish was caught near a treatment plant in a Niagara River.

"Goldfish can survive year-round in our watershed and can destroy the habitat of native fish," the post said. "Scientists estimate that tens of millions of goldfish now live in the Great Lakes."

"If you cannot keep your pet, please return it to the store instead of flushing or releasing it," the post said.