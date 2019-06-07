Tennessee man uses $10 pole to catch 55-pound catfish

June 7 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man shared photos and video of a monster 55-pound catfish he caught using a $10 pole he bought from Walmart.

Fasa Mayberry said he reeled in the fish at the Cedar Hill Community Center in Madison and it took him more than two hours of struggling to land the catch.

He said the fish weighed in at more than 55 pounds, but he suspects the scale might have been too small to capture the full weight of his catch.

"I'm blessed to be able to pull a monster out of a community park with a ten dollar slingshot from Walmart and on a ten-pound test line!!" Mayberry wrote in a Facebook post.