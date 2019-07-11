Tokyo hotel offering room with a flight simulator

A Tokyo hotel is offering an unusual room with a Boeing 737-800 flight simulator installed next to the beds. Photo courtesy of the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu

July 11 (UPI) -- A Tokyo hotel is attempting to stand out from its competitors by installing a full Boeing 737-800 flight simulator in one of its rooms.

The Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, located near Tokyo's Haneda International Airport, said the "Superior Cockpit Room" features two beds as well as a simulator that gives guests the experience of piloting a Boeing 737-800.

The room costs $234 for a one-night stay, but a 90-minute flight simulator session with an expert costs an additional $277. The guests staying in the room are not allowed to use the simulator without supervision.

Aki Hagiwara, a public relations manager at the hotel, said the flight simulator idea came from the hotels' general manager, who was looking for ways to make the accommodation stand out from the thousands of other hotels in the city.

Hagiwara said the hotel spent about $92,000 installing the simulator in the room, which will be available for booking starting July 18.