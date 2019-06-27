June 27 (UPI) -- An Indonesia hotel is partnering with an animal rescue group to offer guests poolside "puppy therapy" sessions twice a week.

The Puri Garden Hotel in Bali said guests can spend time cuddling with puppies on Tuesdays and Thursdays as part of its "puppy therapy" program.

The puppies are available from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. by the pool.

The hotel said the canines are provided by the Bali Dog Association, a group dedicated to rescuing the island's street dogs.

The business' Instagram page features multiple photos of satisfied customers taking advantage of the service.