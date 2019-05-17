Original Spice Girls bus converted into Airbnb rental

The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics on August 12, 2012, in London. The band's original double decker bus has been turned into an Airbnb rental. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Spice Girls super fans have a chance the spice up their lives later this month when the girl band's original Union Jack-emblazoned double decker bus comes up for rent on Airbnb.

The interior of the bus has been completely renovated and converted into a rolling hotel room fit for three guests at a time, according to the Airbnb posting.

Suzanne Godley, who, along with her boss, completed the bus overhaul, said the Spice Girls were her childhood "obsession."

"My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performance as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World move hundreds of times," she said in a statement to USA Today. "And while I have grown up over the years, I don't think I've ever grown out of my love for them."

The duo plans to open up the bus for reservations Wednesday, though the only dates that will be available at first are June 14 and 15, to coincide with the Spice Girls reunion at Wembley Stadium in London. The bus will be located in the Wembley Park area at the time.

"We've worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I'm so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb," Godley said.