April 3 (UPI) -- A hotel in England is helping guests unwind with help from some small primates in its latest offering: lemur yoga classes.

Armathwaite Hall, near Keswick, said the lemur yoga classes, or "Lemoga," feature the Madagascar-native primates wandering among the yoga-practicing humans and sometimes emulating their poses.

"When you watch lemurs they do some form of the poses naturally -- that typical pose warming their bellies in the sunshine," Richard Robinson, manager of the Lake District wildlife park, which partners with the hotel for its series of "meet the wildlife" wellness activities, told The Guardian.

"It seemed to be a really good combination to encourage people to have a go and spend time with a lemur," he said.