Giant potato sculpture converted into Big Idaho Potato Hotel

April 25 (UPI) -- A giant potato sculpture built to promote Idaho's spud farmers is being converted into the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, a single-room accommodation.

The Big Idaho Potato sculpture, which measures 28 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11-1/2 feet tall, was constructed by the Idaho Potato Commission to mark its 75th anniversary in 2012 and was taken on tour for seven years to promote the crop.

The steel, plaster and concrete sculpture was retired when the commission decided to build a Big Idaho Potato 2.0.

Kristie Wolfe, who was on the Big Idaho Potato's tour team, offered to put her expertise as a tiny house builder to use and convert the original sculpture into a singe-room hotel.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has now been outfitted with insulation, a wood floor, electricity, running water, heating and air conditioning. The room is furnished with queen-sized bed, two chairs and an antler chandelier.

The hotel is listed on Airbnb for $200 a night and reservations begin in late May.