July 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her quest to set a Guinness World Record for collecting losing lottery tickets was inspired by the United States Women's National Team's World Cup success.

Sue Harrington of Hendersonville said she began her quest in June, when the now-champion women's team was climbing to the top of the soccer tournament.

"Well, the U.S. Women's team were playing soccer, and I knew I couldn't win at soccer or doing anything sports related because I am an Army veteran, a disabled vet," Harrington told WLOS-TV

"I was looking on the Guinness World Records under different categories, and I saw lottery and I saw they do not have anything about collecting losing tickets," she said.

Harrington said she wants to create a new category for the organization by collecting 1 million losing lottery tickets.

She said she was able to collect more than 1,700 tickets in just two weeks, but she is hoping to speed up the process with the help of the public.

"Well, we have different varieties of scratch-offs," Harrington said of her collection thus far. "You have Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash 5."

Harrington said each ticket represents someone's dreams.

"I think everyone dreams what they'd do if they won the lottery. I'd start up a foundation to help veterans and help other people start businesses," Harrington said.

She said she would be 90 by the time she reaches 1 million at her current rate, but she is hoping to achieve her goal by Jan. 1, 2021, with the help of the public.

"To achieve an impossible goal, that'll be pretty exciting. That's a lot of tickets," she said.