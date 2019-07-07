Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores on a penalty kick during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 final soccer match Sunday in Lyon, France. Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA

Team USA holds the championship trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France on July 7, 2019. Team USA defeated the Netherlands by the score of 2-0 to capture its fourth Women's World Cup title. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team scored two second-half goals, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win its second consecutive Women's World Cup title Sunday in Lyon, France.

The U.S. joined Germany (2003, 2007) as the only countries to win back-to-back titles at the Women's World Cup. It was the United States' (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) fourth-ever title in the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe, 34, became the oldest player to score in the Women's World Cup final after burying a penalty kick in the 61st minute that gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead. The penalty was awarded after video review confirmed Alex Morgan was fouled in the box.

"It's unbelievable just to know all the people in our group put in so much work," Rapinoe said. "We're crazy and that's what makes us special. We have no quit in us and we'll do anything to win."

Rose Lavelle put the U.S. ahead 2-0 with an impressive run in the 69th minute. The midfielder collected a pass from Samantha Mewis about 30 yards out and advanced to the penalty area. Lavelle danced past Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt before firing a low shot into the net.

Rapinoe won the Golden Boot after finishing in a tie with the most goals (six) in the tournament. She edged Morgan, who was named the Silver Boot winner, and England's Ellen White for the award on a tiebreaker.

Rapinoe also won the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player of the tournament. Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal was awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament's top netminder.

The United States entered halftime in a scoreless tie with the Netherlands despite a flurry of chances in the closing minutes.

Rapinoe, who sat out of the Americans' match against England in the semifinals due to a hamstring injury, was in the starting lineup and created high-scoring opportunities for the U.S. with multiple crosses.

In the 38th minute, Rapinoe crossed to Mewis, who came close to scoring on a header. The ball nearly squeezed under the arm of van Veenendaal, who managed to deflect the shot.

About one minute later, Morgan fired a left-footed shot from the box after another cross from Rapinoe. Van Veenendaal got enough of the ball to stop the spinning shot, which then hit off the goal post.

Van Veenendaal is putting on a show! The Netherlands goalkeeper makes another fine save on Morgan, and this #FIFAWWC final is goalless going into halftime. pic.twitter.com/5DDVyVjZQH- FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Morgan had a second chance in the 40th minute with another left-footed shot. The curling ball almost found the bottom right corner of the net, but van Veenendaal extended and made the save.

The U.S. held the possession advantage in the match. The Americans had 17 shots, with nine on goal. The Netherlands had six shots, with one on goal.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that a ticker tape parade has been planned, writing "you have inspired the entire country - and New York City knows how to celebrate champions." The parade is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Canyon of Heroes.