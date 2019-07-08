Soldier performs 4,489 burpees in 12 hours

July 8 (UPI) -- A Detroit man performed 4,689 chest-to-ground burpees, a conditioning exercise, in 12 hours, in support of a military foundation.

Bryan Abell, an active U.S. Army soldier, performed the exercise -- in which a person squats, places the palms of the hands on the floor in front of the feet, jumps back into a push-up position, returns to the squat position, and then jumps up into the air while extending the arms overhead - 4,689 times, beating his goal of 4,500.

He now awaits certification from Guinness World Records to see if his attempt set the world record in the maneuver.

Abell performed the burpees on Sunday at Carls Family YMCA in Milford, Mich., to raise funds and awareness of the Stronger Warrior Foundation, which sends personal material to active duty members of the military. Over $1,300 was raised on Sunday, and the foundation streamed the entire 12-hour performance on Facebook.